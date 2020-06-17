New Hampshire car thief drove to Bennington County to rob general store, police say

PERU, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police arrested Matthew J. Tyler, 21, of Claremont, New Hampshire, for reportedly driving over an hour, across state lines in a stolen car, to break into a local general store to steal the cash register.

Police out of Bennington County’s Shaftsbury Barracks say Tyler stole a 2020 Toyota Tundra from a dealership in Claremont. Next, they say he drove the vehicle to Peru.

Tyler reportedly used force to gain entry into J.J. Hapgood General Store, where he attempted to steal the cash register.

State troopers responded to the reported burglary on Main Street at about 4:45 a.m. on Monday, and their investigation revealed forced entry.

Police say they located Tyler on Tuesday, arresting him on burglary, operating without owner’s consent, and unlawful mischief charges. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES