New Hampshire bill making drivers report cats collisions up for final approval

In this July 27, 2018 photo provided by Daryl Abbas, Arrow, a cat whose death has inspired legislation to put cats on equal footing with dogs, at least when they are run over, sits in Salem, N.H. Arrow’s owner, New Hampshire State Rep. Daryl Abbas, is the sponsor of a bill that would require drivers who injure or kill cats to notify police or the animals’ owners. The reporting requirement already is in place for dogs. (Daryl Abbas via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (WFFF) — Drivers in New Hampshire who hit a cat would be required to report the incident to police or the animal’s owner under a bill that could soon be sent to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk.

New Hampshire passed a law nearly 40 years ago that requires drivers who injure or kill dogs to notify police or the animals’ owners, or else face a $1,000 fine. It is unclear why cats and other pets were left out, but the state Senate has passed a bill that would give cats and canines equal standing.

When the House passed the same bill earlier this month, it had the official name of Arrow’s Law, in honor of a cat that belonged to the bill’s sponsor. Arrow was run over and killed near the lawmaker’s home in July 2019.

Senators removed the title from the origincal bill when they passed it last week by a margin of 20-4, That means the bill must to return to the House before it can go to governor’s desk for his signature.