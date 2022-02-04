New gun safety bill will strengthen background checks

Montpelier, VT — On Thursday, February 3, the Vermont Senate passed S.30, a gun safety bill that would strengthen background checks for firearm purchases in the state.

Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint said it’s close to what’s been called ‘the Charleston Loophole’, named after the deadly 2015 shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. A white supremacist who was legally prohibited from owning a gun was able to purchase one due to a gap in federal law, and killed nine people in the Emmanuel AME Church.

State Senator Phil Baruth explained the shortcomings of the federal background check law.

“Under Federal law, when you go to buy a firearm, you have to get a background check. If the background check doesn’t come back within three business days, there is a default proceed and you can get the weapon anyway. There’s an obvious problem given that if a background check doesn’t come back, it generally has to do with the fact that the FBI is investigating why it didn’t come back clean.”

Baruth says 90% of background checks come back within minutes, 97 percent come back within three days, and people who fall into that remaining three percent are four times more likely to have a history of domestic violence or domestic abuse.

Balint issued the following statement: “With gun violence on the rise over the past year, it is clear that we need this legislation to protect Vermont families and save lives.”