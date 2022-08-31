ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — With two recent mass shootings and the Supreme Court striking down New York’s conceal and carry law, the state has built in new requirements when it comes to obtaining and carrying a gun.

“They decided to strip away the rights of a Governor to protect her citizens from gun violence, by striking down a 100-year law. And it took away limitations on who can carry them, taking away the ability to say maybe not you, because of a propensity that you’ve demonstrated or a record,” said Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference on Wednesday.

Some say the new laws are overreaching and directly related to the Supreme Court determining the proper cause requirement to conceal and carry was unconstitutional. Tom King, Executive Director of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association agrees, “I think that it was done in retribution to the Supreme Court’s decision. There’s gonna be lawsuits and this is going to go to the Supreme Court again hopefully its going to convince the gun owners of New York state that Kathy Hochul needs to be removed from the Governors position.”

Some of the new requirements start tomorrow. In part this includes proof of a 16-hour class and two hours of a live firearm training course. King says, this is too costly and excessive, “Everyone that I talked to all of the instructors that I talked to, have said that this course that they’re proposing or they have mandated is going to cost a minimum of five or six hundred dollars to put on and that’s a really egregious, unreasonable amount to saddle on a law-abiding citizen.”

And starting September 4th the age to purchase a semi-automatic will be 21 or older.