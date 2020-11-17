New guide gives tips on relocating to Lake George region

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce has seen a need for resources for travelers to the area who make the decision to make a more permanent move. The chamber says they’ve seen that trend in full force over time.

“We decided to create this publication because we recognized the Travel Guide was a helpful resource for people looking to visit the region, but many of those visitors were then looking to become residents and had many questions that are now answered in this new guide,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer.

The result is the 2020-21 Community and Business Directory, available in print and digital forms. It’s designed to serve as an information hub on local business and industry, town and county information, education, and public resources like parks and trails.

It’s also a compendium of information about current members of the chamber of commerce. Key industries get featured, including tourism, manufacturing and healthcare.

“We also wanted to provide this as an added member benefit to our Chamber members to help them reach additional people moving to the area or opening a business here,” said Mintzer.

It’s the first time the chamber has produced this kind of guide. In the past, they have released an annual four-seasons travel guide aimed at tourists, which has a print circulation of 70,000 copies. This new, 52-page guide has already seen 1,000 print copies distributed, without a formal announcement about its existence.

Those interested can fill out a form and recieve a digital copy through the chamber’s website.