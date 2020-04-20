New guidance from IRS for individuals with dependents who didn’t file tax returns in 2018/2019

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The Internal Revenue Service says individuals with dependents who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 have until noon Wednesday, April 22 to let them know. They say this is so individuals receive the additional $500 per eligible child amount with their $1,200.

Those who do not notify the IRS will only be eligible to receive the eligible child payment after filing their 2020 tax returns. Notifications to the IRS must be submitted on their website.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”

The IRS also says automatic payments will begin soon for individuals receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

