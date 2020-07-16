New guidance for restaurants and bars: Food must be ordered with alcohol

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. (David Dee Delgado / Getty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a telephone press conference where he made several announcements. The biggest was new guidelines for restaurants and bars.

Beginning Thursday, alcohol cannot be served alone. A meal must be ordered with the alcoholic beverages in all establishments in New York.

During the telephone conference, Cuomo said there was still a lack of compliance on social distancing and mask-wearing throughout the state, which is why the new restaurant guidance was issued.

Cuomo also announced that in New York City, he is enacting a “three strikes and you’re closed” order. If a New York City establishment receives three strikes against them where social distancing and mask-wearing isn’t enforced, the establishment can be closed.

Cuomo also said that “egregious” violations could cost an establishment its liquor license immediately. Cuomo also said violators will be listed on the state’s website so the public can see which local establishments are ignoring guidelines.

