New grant program to support NYS Canal system tourism

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Canal Corporation, through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will launch a new competitive grant program to support tourism and recreation along with the NYS Canal System, to include canal waterways and Canalway Trail. The 2022 program will provide funding to support tourism infrastructure and amenity improvements and events.

According to officials, the funding is open to counties, municipalities, units of local government, not-for-profit organizations, and federally recognized Native American tribes. The grant program includes two funding categories:

Event Support, with an award range of $500 to $15,000

Tourism Infrastructure & Amenity Support, with an award range of $5,000 to $24,000

Applications open on February 22 and are due on April 1, 2022. Registration details will follow for a virtual Q&A session that will be held for applicants on Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

Program Objectives:

Facilitate recreation and/or tourism

Enhance visitor amenities

Encourage overnight stays

Improve the visitor experience

Make recreational and tourism assets more accessible

Attract and serve diverse audiences

Improve connectivity between recreation areas and communities or between waterways and land trails

Projects submitted should demonstrate how they will achieve one or more program objectives. Applicants may apply for one or both categories.