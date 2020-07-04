(CNN) – Google is trying to help its users get around during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has launched a new feature on “Google maps”, to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.
The feature notifies drivers about checkpoints down the road before they cross national borders. They can also get alerts about local health restrictions on their routes.
Public transportation riders can get information about mandatory face masks and other requirements. While people who are on their way to a covid testing site will get alerts about whether they are eligible for a test.
The new features are available only in some countries. Driving and testing alerts are already up and running in the United States.
LATEST STORIES
- LIVE STREAM: Fabulous Fourth of July Fireworks
- New Google Maps feature helps users navigate coronavirus hot spots
- WHO ending hydroxycholorquine trial for COVID
- Hot dog champs repeat as NYC marks virus-dampened July 4
- Wolff’s Biergarten temporarily closes all locations amid rising COVID-19 concerns