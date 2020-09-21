New Glens Falls offices to free up Stitchman Towers space for community use

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Housing Authority broke ground last Thursday on a new project which will move their administrative services to a new, free-standing facility, and free up space in an existing senior living center.

The housing authority is creating a new administrative office to replace the offices currently running out of Stitchman Towers. The new offices will be next to Cronin High Rise on Ridge Street.

Both Stitchman Towers and Cronin High Rise are senior living apartment buildings operated by the housing authority.

The move frees up space at Stitchman to expand an existing community room. The new space will be able to serve as a disaster staging area in the event of an emergency, in addition to facilitating larger events.

The new administrative building will be a center for affordable housing outreach and HUD voucher programs, as well as serving as a central hub for existing and future housing facilities. It is planned to include environmental heating and air conditioning, as well as state-of-the-art IT gear and lighting.

The new facility is part of a larger renovation project targeting upgrades at all of the senior living apartments run by the city, as well as the complete reconstruction of LaRose Gardens. The housing authority also operates Earl Towers in Hudson Falls.

Glens Falls Housing Authority employees have been working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic.

