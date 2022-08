A new Girl Scouts cookie is in the oven. Raspberry Rally will be available for the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season, the organization announced Tuesday. The thin, crispy cookie is “infused with raspberry flavor” and dipped in a chocolate coating, the Girl Scouts said.

The new treat is a “sister” cookie to Thin Mints, the organization added. Raspberry Rally will only be available through online sales and direct shipment. The Girl Scouts said it hopes to enhance girls’ “e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills” that way.