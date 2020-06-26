New Gateway Arch welcomes travelers to Airport and Capital Region

Breaking News
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport marked the completion of construction on a number of major renovations to the Airport Terminal Friday with the installation of a new 81,000-pound Gateway Arch crossing over Albany Shaker Road.

“New York State’s commitment to infrastructure is most evident in Governor Cuomo’s $63 million investment to construct our new 1,000 car parking garage along with the major renovation and passenger upgrades in our terminal,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “Today’s completion of the Airport Gateway Arch will serve as a permanent and iconic symbol welcoming all to our Airport and to our entire Capital Region.”

