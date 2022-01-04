New foundation raises $1M for Granville community

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Granville Community Foundation just wrapped up its first year as a new community fund group working to fuel new growth and opportunities in the Washington County “slate valley” town. The result of that work will go on to many places.

The foundation announced it had met its $1 million fundraising goal. That money will go the creation of the first set of grants the organization will have ever given out. The plan is to run two separate grant-making cycles within 2022. The first one starts on Feb. 1, and it’s planned to distribute grants by April.

$1 million is a great goal to meet for a first year. Even so, the foundation is aiming bigger in the years to come.

“We’ve created a mission to invest in the future of Granville, a vision to raise $5 million toward that investment by 2030 and a brand summary to assist in an expanded awareness of who we are,” said Michael Freed, Chair of the Granville Community Foundation. “We’ve done all this while soliciting donations from a lot of people with ties to Granville and preparing for our first grant awards in 2022.”

Grants to be made out of that first $1 million are intended to fund projects, help nonprofits, and help art, culture, environmental, health and social development within Granville. The Granville Community Foundation was created as a sub-fund of the Glens Falls Foundation, which operates similarly in the Glens Falls city area.