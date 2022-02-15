ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Emo pop-punk luminaries New Found Glory are coming to Albany. Tickets go on sale Friday for the June 2 show at Empire Live Albany.

The band is on tour to celebrate 20 years since the release of their breakthrough third studio album, “Sticks and Stones.” It sold 91,000 copies in its first week, charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and was certified platinum on July 30, 2020, marking one million units sold in the U.S.

The venue announced the concert Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. The announcement also listed special guests Four Year Strong and Be Well. Tickets will be available at Ticketweb and the club box office for $29.50. They’ll be $35 on the day of the show.