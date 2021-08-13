New fire tower trail open on Adirondacks’ Swede Mountain

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new fire tower trail has been added to the list in the Adirondack Park, on Swede Mountain in Warren County.

The trail is around 11 miles from Brant Lake and 5.5 miles west of Hague, a 1.8 mile round trip hike with around 240 feet of elevation gain.

Warren County owns the tower, which was taken out of service in 1968, and has an agreement with a landowner that part of the trail cuts through.

The tower itself is 47 feet high, offering scenic views of the southern Adirondack Park. It was rehabilitated by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works staff.

“For me this tends to be nostalgic,” said Hague Town Supervisor Edna Frasier. “The memories I have of my brothers and sisters hiking up to the tower, climbing the tower and exploring the area are still vivid. It is exciting to know that others can now experience this.”

The trail is cut from Route 8, starting from North Pond. A state rest area has 15 vehicles of parking.

The Adirondack Mountain Club has plans to add the trail to its ADK Fire Tower Challenge, which currently encompasses 30 trails in the Adirondack Park.

“We are very proud of how this project turned out. It involved a lot of work under some difficult

circumstances,” said Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos.