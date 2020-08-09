New films to stream this weekend according to local critic, ‘Lights Camera Jackson’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Despite movie theaters being closed due to the pandemic, local critic Jackson Murphy, also known as “Lights Camera Jackson,” says there are plenty of great films to watch via streaming or video on demand platforms.

Of the releases this weekend, his top pick is “I Used to Go Here” starring Gillian Jacobs. Following the launch of her new novel, Kate Conklin is invited to speak at her alma mater by her former professor, where she finds herself enmeshed in the lives of a group of college students.

For kids, Murphy recommends Samsam, an animated film about the son of two superheroes who has yet to discover his own magical powers.

He also recommends the Secret Garden reboot and Howard, a documentary about the the untold story of Howard Ashman. He was the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and creator of musicals including “Little Shop of Horrors.”

