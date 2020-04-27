New features on the Pittsfield Police App

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police’s phone app has a few new features to help people report crimes and keep their communities safe. In addition to submitting a tip user can now:

Alert Group Participation Selection – People can now choose which Pittsfield Police alert groups (schools, neighborhood watch groups, geographical zones, etc.) they want to receive notification from.

Share Tipster Location – Anyone submitting a tip through the app can now share their locations to give police more detailed information. By default this feature is disabled.

A New Look and Foundation – The app has been redesigned to improve function and make it easier to navigate.

Current app users may be directed to remove and again download the mobile app to experience the refreshed interface.

The app can be downloaded in Google Play or the App Store.

Residents can also text 847411 (tip411) to leave a message for police. This is for non-emergency situations and the message with be shared with officers.

