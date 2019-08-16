New exhibit celebrates women in the racing world

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than 100 years, women have been making waves in the racing world.

A new exhibit on display at the Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame called “Women in Racing” is showcasing the accomplishments by women in the racing world.

According to the museum, “Women have been involved in the sport of Thoroughbred racing in America for more than 100 years. The pioneers and trailblazers of the past paved the way for future generations of horse lovers and racing enthusiasts, allowing them to continue to break boundaries in a male-dominated sport and industry. Featuring art, photographs and multimedia from the Museum Collection and on loan, Women in Racing honors the women involved in every aspect of Thoroughbred racing.”

For more information, including times of operation, visit the museum’s website.