New exhibit celebrates Black History Month in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new exhibit Black Experiences in Saratoga County, 1750 – 1950, celebrates Black History Month at the Brookside Museum, on Charlton Street. The exhibit will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 12 – 4 p.m., beginning February 6.

Through a collaboration with The Saratoga County History Center, in partnership with the Saratoga County History Roundtable, the exhibit will feature little-known events, objects, and memorabilia that bring to life the men and women who were often the heart and soul of Saratoga society. Stories of persistence and success Officials say through a panorama of their struggles.

The expansive exhibit explores the diverse lives of African Americans in Saratoga County from the colonial period through the mid-twentieth century. According to officials, the new exhibit is a product of diligent research by a team of local historians brought together by the History Center.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged with all proceeds that will go directly to museum upkeep and public programming. Exhibit hours will be expanded in the spring and summer.