New exhibit at the Olympic Museum focuses on weather

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Olympic museum welcomes a new exhibit called Foretelling the Future – The National Weather Service at the 1980 Olympic Winter Games on December 18.

During the 1980 Games, a small team of meteorologists worked tirelessly to forecast for the Winter Games. The new exhibit will take a look at how the National Weather Service Olympic Support Unit’s weather forecasts and warnings that impacted everyone.

The exhibit will feature those meteorologists who worked during the 1980 Winter Games; Jack May, Steve Harned, Gordon Tait, Doc Taylor, and intern John Kelley.

Visitors will have the chance to go on location and report a weather forecast by viewing live weather reports from Whiteface Mountain. You can also explore the impact of the weather on the Games, see the equipment that was used and photos from the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid.

The exhibit is a partnership between the National Ocean Service’s Coast Survey Development Laboratory, the National Weather Service’s Weather Forecast Office in Burlington, Vermont, and the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. The project is funded by NOAA Heritage Program and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.