ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Scavio brothers, the Paesan’s Pizza chain owners, are paying it forward once again. They decided to leave a large tip on New Year's Eve to the waitstaff at Black and Blue in honor of their father who passed away last month at 90-years-old.

"They're serving us on a holiday where they should be with their family," Frank Scavio, owner of Paesan's Pizza, said. "So, to see that and then the way they treat you with big smiles, it's the least we can do."