New documentary ties one-time presidential candidate to Glens Falls roots

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Charles Evans Hughes was many things; a New York Governor, a candidate in the 1920 presidential election, and the 44th United States Secretary of State, to name a few.

And, as a new documentary brings up, he was also a native of Glens Falls.

“My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes and the Adirondacks” is a documentary written by history enthusiast Maury Thompson and produced by Snarky Aardvark Films. Set to release virtually this weekend, it chronicles Hughes’ life as a guardian of the Adirondack Park, Saratoga’s spring water, and more of what defines the North Country today.

The documentary was originally planned for a premiere at the Wood Theater. With the venue’s doors closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere this weekend is instead online. Viewers can visit the Wood Theater box office website to purchase a $15 virtual screening of the documentary anytime from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15, with all proceeds benefitting the Wood Theater.

Thompson, a former reporter from The Glens Falls Post-Star, says he’s not done yet when it comes to chronicling the life of Hughes and those around him.

