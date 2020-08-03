New Disc Golf course opens in Troy’s Prospect Park

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Patrick Madden hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s new disc golf course in Troy’s historic Prospect Park on Monday. Local disc golf players, city officials, and representatives from the Friends of Prospect Park joined the mayor for the event.

The 9-hole course was completed in July 2020, with the first tee installed at the lower pavilion parking lot of Prospect Park. Funds for construction of the course were raised from local volunteers and players. Construction of the course began in 2019 in coordination with the City, with the final bucket installed on July 14th, 2020. The course is free to the public, and available during normal park hours.

Disc golf is played much like golf. However, instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc or Frisbee with the objective of completing each hole in the fewest throws. The sport was formalized in the 1970s and has grown in popularity for players of all ages and abilities. The Prospect Park course is the nearest for 100,000 Capital Region residents.

