GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New details are available on the arrests made recently in connection to the death of a special-needs elderly woman. NEWS10 took a look at felony complaints that said the defendants failed to properly monitor the victim, 73 year old Patricia Nicholls, as they had been trained to do. They’re also charged with covering up their actions.

Gloversville police said Nicholls died November 3, 2022 after she suffered cardiac arrest at the Arc Lexington property on October 28, 2022.

Felony complaints for the two employees who were working at the facility overnight were filed on October 23. Felonies include endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, criminally negligent homicide and falsifying business records.

According to a spokesperson for the Arc Lexington, the agency has never experienced anything similar to this at any of their facilities.

They provided a statement that read in part: “Our staff and community are still grieving the loss of a wonderful woman who was in our care for more than 30 years, and struggling to process the circumstances surrounding that loss. Once the investigation is complete and we have a full understanding of the situation, we will very thoughtfully consider the findings, and strive to learn from them.”

Sarah Mango faces five charges, including three felonies – endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, criminally negligent homicide and falsifying business records. Jacquelyn Bayless faces three charges, also including a felony charge for falsifying business records.

When first responders arrived on the scene last year, they said they worked to resuscitate Nicholls. She was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital before being moved to Albany Med where she later died.

Mango is accused of acting recklessly for strapping Nicholls in a wheelchair with the knowledge that the victim needed to be continuously monitored under such circumstances, according to the complaint. It accuses Mango and Bayless of working in concert to falsify business records by altering “person check” entries with the intent to conceal the crime.

The 911 call by Bayless stated Nicholls was checked on every hour, to one and a half hours. The complaint states Bayless failed to monitor the victim and verify the victim’s well-being as she was trained to do.

Mango and Bayless will appear in court for discovery in December.