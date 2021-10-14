New details on Saturday shooting at The Lounge in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The investigation into a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday at The Lounge on North Lake Avenue continues as new details are released.



According to Albany Police, a group, including the victim— Alexander Bolton, walked from Central Avenue to North Lake Avenue where they then met another group. What started as an argument ended in gunfire from both groups inside and outside of the building. Police say 60 to 70 shell casings were found at the scene. Bolton was killed and six others were injured.

After Saturday’s shooting, the City of Albany shut off power to the building. The owner of The Lounge told News 10 he was granted an occupancy permit, but the city said the building should have been vacant, and that the owner’s 2017 permit is invalid due to code violations.

“You can be issued a certificate of occupancy, but then if you make an alteration to a building that is not done according to code, then you can be issued a cease and desist order and be told you cannot occupy that building until that is corrected,” explained Albany Mayor, Kathy Sheehan.

The city said that’s what happened.

“The first item that brought them out of compliance is they starting putting out chairs and tables of alcohol out on the sidewalk, which requires a café permit, and they didn’t have one,” explained Richard LaJoy, Director of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance.



Mayor Sheehan also added that she believes the owner shouldn’t have had a liquor license for The Lounge since is located across the street from a school. She’s said she trying to get that license revoked.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Albany Police or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.