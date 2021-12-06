New COVID-19 testing site to open in Malta

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is partnering with Quadrant Biosciences, a Central New York biotechnology company, to open a new and large COVID-19 testing site at the Malta Business Park. The new site, located in the Malta Commons Business Park at 100 Saratoga Village Blvd, is open to the public to help address the growing demand for additional COVID testing sites in Saratoga County.

“…For Christmas, New Year’s Day, we know that families will be getting together in close proximity and there’s anticipation we’ll see [COVID] numbers continue to rise and one of the ways that we can be proactive is to have this program up and ready well before then,” said Todd Kusnierz, Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

“Testing is an important tool that can help to reduce transmission in our community. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, regardless of their vaccination status or prior infection,” said Dr. Daniel Kuhles, Commissioner of Saratoga County Public Health Services.

Adults or children experiencing mild to moderate symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment. The Clarifi COVID-19 Saliva test from Quadrant Biosciences is currently the most sensitive saliva test on the market and can detect all known variants including the Omicron variant.

Appointments are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be scheduled by visiting the Quadrant website. Testing hours may be expanded, should the demand for testing prove necessary. The site can accommodate approximately 1,000 patients a week, currently.

“We are happy to partner with Saratoga County to support access to COVID testing as we recognize there is an unmet need in the community for access to testing,” said Rita Romano, President of Quadrant Laboratories, the laboratory division of Quadrant Biosciences.“ By opening this symptomatic testing location and providing access to COVID testing, we’re hoping to alleviate the pressure hospitals and doctor’s offices are feeling and allow them to get back to routine visits with their patients.”

Testing will be done using the Clarifi COVID-19 Saliva Test and results will be available within 24-48 hours of testing. Those using the Malta testing site will have to create an account at app.clarifi-covid-19.com to access their results.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit quadrantbiosciences.com/covidtesting or www.saratogacountyny.gov/COVID.