ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell researchers have released data in a new digital wage atlas created by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) that revealed more than half of New Yorkers earn below a living wage. The Cornell ILR Wage Atlas is an interactive data visualization map launched by Cornell University researchers designed to help New York state policymakers, economic development officials and more easily analyze and visualize who earns living wages and where. It also shows which occupations are best or worst for earning a living wage.

According to Cornell, the atlas estimates living wages by county based on household size and local costs including food, housing, transportation, childcare, medical care and taxes. Not only does it provide statewide analyses, but a suite of interactive tools that allows users to zoom in on specific neighborhoods, cities or regions and search wages by race, ethnicity and gender to highlight the disparities.

“We hope the wage atlas helps our partners in government and elsewhere better understand patterns of inequality,” said Russell Weaver, director of research at the ILR Buffalo Co-Lab. “They can also see which occupations would benefit most from increases to the minimum wage.”

You can explore the Cornell ILR Wage Atlas map below

In the Central New York Region, Onondaga County (Central) Syracuse City has a median effective hourly wage of $22.75 which is very low on the median effective wage per hour scale which has an average of $24.50 per hour.

Insights about New York’s workforce generated by the wage atlas include: