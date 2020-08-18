New cookie alert: Girl Scouts unveil french toast-inspired treat

BATON ROUGE, La. (NEWS10/NEXSTAR) — Need something to cheer you up in 2020? It’s time to start thinking about Girls Scout cookies.

Along with your favorite flavors like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, comes a french toast-inspired treat called Toast-Yay. The new cookie is dipped in icing and ready for your breakfast table — or lunch box — or night binging Netflix.

While you might not see Girls Scouts going door-to-door due to the pandemic, you’ll still be able to purchase for favorite boxes of cookies online. Sales are already underway.

From The Girl Scouts

However, you’ll have to wait a bit. Toast-yay won’t be available until cookie season officially starts in January.

The Girl Scouts also announced a new gift box option this season. Since you may not be able to connect with family and friend in-person, this allows you to ship them a box of cookies!

Boxes will be sent direct and can be ordered through the online platform.

Locally, you can still purchase Girl Scout cookies at Price Chopper and Market 32 locations.

