New connections outlined in live grand opening at new Ticonderoga Health Center

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters Health Network held an unveiling event Tuesday for the brand new location of their Ticonderoga Health Center, broadcast live over Facebook.

The new center is set to open doors to patients starting Sept. 14. It’s a big improvement in terms of space, spanning 10,300 square feet and 14 primary exam rooms. It’s also equipped with a full procedure room, on-site testing area and a private consultation area.

The work was done as a way to integrate the primary care Hudson Headwaters offers into nearby Elizabethtown Community Hospital, whose campus the new facility occupies. Ticonderoga Health Center employs 15 providers for pediatric and adult primary care, which pairs with X-ray services, CT scans, ultrasound, rehabilitation and other services located at Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

“Hudson Headwaters primary care provides an important foundation for the overall health and wellbeing of our patients, but many times patients require additional, complementary care,” said Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland. “We’re grateful to partner with Elizabethtown Community Hospital and the University of Vermont Health Network to offer patients in Ticonderoga and the surrounding communities the convenience of receiving many different health care services all in one building.”

The center is located directly below a nursing home, and is also near the hospital emergency room.

Slingerland said in the event that the facility typically sees over 11,000 patient encounters annually; and around 1,400 individual patients in the months since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Providers will also be conducting telehealth visits from the center when appropriate.

Slingerland and Dr. David Klaus of the hospital have worked closely to identify specific areas of service to work together on, such as women’s health and nutrition.

New York Senator Betty Little attended the opening as well, and spoke on a meeting space being named after her in honor of her support of the rural medical center.

“This new facility is what our community has needed,” Senator Little said. “To have played a small role in helping bring it to reality is the real honor, knowing how valuable having this kind of access to an array of health services is for patients.”

Hudson Headwaters and the University of Vermont Health Network worked together on the project, and it wasn’t their first. They previously collaborated on Hudson Headwaters Champlain Family Health and Plattsburgh Family Health centers.

