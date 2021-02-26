New childcare center to serve Saratoga Backstretch this summer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 4,300-square-foot childcare center aimed at serving the Backstretch community at Saratoga Race Course is set to open this summer. The center, which is being named Faith’s House, will provide child care and early education programs for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children.

Faith’s House, named after the Belmont Child Care Association’s mother, center will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate the schedules of backstretch workers and horsemen.

BCCA chairman Michael Dubb said his company are “thrilled to extend this important program to the hardworking families of the Saratoga backstretch community”

All working parents deserve to know that their children are being cared for in a safe, healthy and enriching environment during the workday. We are thrilled to extend this important program to the hardworking families of the Saratoga backstretch community, who provide a vital service to the racing community.” Michael Dubb, BCCA founder and board chairman

The opening will coincide with the annual summer meet at Saratoga Race Course. Around 950 backstretch workers and their families are expected to head to Saratoga Springs for the event.

Faith’s house is designed to compliment BCCA’s sister childcare center Anna House, which Belmont Park backstretch. The facility will also be operated by Bright Horizons, which manages over 1,000 early childhood education programs across the country.