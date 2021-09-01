New chairman elected for Niskayuna Racial Equity Task Force

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Hayward Horton has been elected chairman of the Niskayuna Racial Equity Task Force. Horton is a sociologist and current director of the Capital Region Antiracism Training Initiative‘s Allyship Institute.

“I am looking forward to leading the Task Force as we build upon the accomplishments of this past year and, along with our new members, help Niskayuna reach its fullest potential with regard to equity, inclusion, and allyship,” said Horton in a statement.

The panel elected Ketaki “Kay” Bodhankar as vice chairwoman, as well as four other members to the Task Force.

“Dr. Horton is a skilled leader, educator, and community development expert,” said Niskayuna Town Board Member John Della Ratta. “I know I speak for the entire Town Board when I say I am looking forward to working with him and the Task Force in the year ahead and thank him for his willingness to serve our community in this new role.”

The Niskayuna Town Board created the Task Force in August 2020.