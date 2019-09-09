New cereal bar opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new business is open in Rochester, and it’s serving up memories and some classic breakfast food.

Morgan’s Cereal Bar held its grand opening over the weekend dishing up everything from Frosted Flates to Coco Puffs as well as hot breakfast and cereal-inspired treats.

The owner said you don’t have to be a kid to go – just tape into your inner child.

“We welcome everybody. Mom, dad, students, teachers. Everybody is invited to the cereal bar to have a wonderful experience.”

It’s the second cereal bar to open in the Rochester area.

In the Capital Region, Proctors hosts its periodical Saturday Morning Cartoon Cereal Bowl showing classic Saturday morning cartoons and commercials while eating all-you-can-eat cereal.