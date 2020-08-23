New Capital Region urgent care facility opens its doors

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the growing need for urgent care due to the long waiting lines in emergency rooms, the CentralMed Urgent Care opened their doors Sunday.

Members of CentralMed Urgent Care cut the ribbon on their brand new renovated facility in Colonie. They say they are focused on improving the quality of urgent care needed by families and individuals in the Capital Region. They are offering primary care, treatments, prescriptions and COVID-19 testing.

Staff members say the facility is run by medical professionals who will provide highly skilled services.

“We are unique in the sense that we know what we bring, we bring quality, we bring excellence, we bring attention and we bring support, so at the end of the day its all about quality care,” said CEO and Chief Medical Officer Nosa Aigbe Lebarty.