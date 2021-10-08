New bridge to be built over Northway at Exit 17 in Moreau

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has started construction on a $13.5 million project that will replace the Route 9 bridge over I-87 in Moreau. DOT said construction at the Exit 17 interchange will enhance safety and mobility between I-87 and Route 9.

“The new bridge, which approaches the gateway to the Adirondacks, will provide enhanced reliability for travelers and the wider shoulders will provide accommodations for users of all mobilities, including cyclists and pedestrians,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The project will replace the existing bridge and include wider shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists. DOT said the project will also adjust the existing on- and off-ramps to enhance safety, minimize confusion and reduce weaving.

Work to remove and replace the existing bridge will begin in spring 2022. DOT said both directions of Route 9 traffic will be shifted to the southbound portion of the existing bridge while the northbound half of the bridge is removed. The new bridge will be constructed and then the southbound portion of the old bridge will be removed.

Work is already underway to prepare for the construction of the new ramps. Motorists should watch for lane shifts and closures, ramp closures and detours.

DOT said two overnight full closures of the Northway are anticipated in the spring, with two closures in the fall of 2022, for removal and installation of large items.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.