ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to improve traffic safety across the state. Recent bills include authorizing local entities in Albany to create school zone speeding camera programs.

“Motorists speeding through Albany’s school zones put the lives of our city’s pedestrians – especially our youngest residents – in danger,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “Albany’s participation in a school zone speed camera program will allow us to do everything we can to help enhance the safety of pedestrians within school zones.”

According to statistics cited by Assemblymember Patricia Fahy, 1,765 speeding incidents and 11,238 vehicular accidents were reported in the City of Albany school zones between 2018 and 2022. There were 2,109 injuries and 11 deaths that resulted from the crashes.

Governor Hochul also signed legislation to improve the existing “move over” law. The law is being expanded to cover all vehicles stopped on the road.