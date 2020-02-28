New auditory system at Universal Preservation Hall used to help hearing impaired individuals

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Lions Club has funded a hearing assist system to aid hearing impaired individuals who would like to attend performances at the Universal Preservation Hall.

“Assisting hearing impaired individuals to fully enjoy life is one of the service goals of the Lions,” said Lion George Igler, president of the Saratoga Springs Lions Club Foundation.

“UPH is grateful for the generous contribution by the Lions Club Foundation towards the Hearing Assist System that is now installed in our main performance space,” said Teddy Foster, director of the UPH. “This system (or hearing loop) will ensure that all performances can be fully enjoyed by our hearing impaired audience members. This generous contribution furthers the Lions Club’s mission of educating the public that hearing systems such as these are available.”

Lion Grady Aronstamm, former chair of the Lions Hearing Conservation Society, described the new system as follows: “The hearing loop connected to the UPH sound system represents state of the art technology for the hearing impaired. Patrons with t-coil equipped hearing aids will receive clear sound directly to their hearing aids eliminating background noise. Those without t-coils and those who do not have hearing aids but have difficulty hearing in theaters can use portable hearing assist devices with headphones to gain similar benefits. At UPH everybody can enjoy the show.”

