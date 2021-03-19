New arena guidance “progress” but not much more for Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool Insuring Arena seats 4,806 people, meaning it now has the state OK to reopen at 10 percent capacity, following new COVID-19 guidance Thursday from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Arena manager Jeff Mead said that the decision was a good step, but not one far enough in the right direction for the home of the Adirondack Thunder.

“We can’t host Thunder hockey here at 10 percent capacity,” Mead said in a Zoom interview on Friday. “But it’s progress, and I know the release made it sound like there may be more people allowed in the near future.”

As Mead has said previously, his arena would need to be able to open at 50 percent capacity or greater in order to be profitable for hockey.

“We’re optimistic for the fall for sure,” Mead said.

For concerts and other events, it would have to be higher still. Mead said he didn’t foresee being able to control social distancing parameters at those events.

In February, the 10 percent capacity limit was announced for indoor venues with a total capacity of 10,000 or greater.

In the meantime, the arena has hosted youth hockey games and even the filming of the 2021 Puppy Bowl to help stay afloat. 85 percent of their staff is still currently furloughed.