New app offers reviews for people with mobility impairments

(CNN)– Know before you go. That’s the reason behind many business review pages. Now a new app is offering reviews that will specifically help people who have a mobility impairment.

It’s called iAccess Life. It helps people in wheelchairs find out which businesses are specifically designed to accommodate them. Ratings and reviews are crowd sourced from all over the world. Users can all rate and review the businesses they visit.

Even though this is a new app, the creators are already looking towards the future. They hope to expand the apps services to those with hearing and visual impairments.

The app is free and can be used on the iPhone and Android devices. For information, visit the iAccess Life website here.