HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Common Council will hold a public hearing next week to determine whether a business with more than four locations can open. According to the city code established in 2018, it was meant to help preserve Hudson’s unique charm and character.

Andrew Cohen just bought a building for a new Mediterranean restaurant he plans to open next year.

“There’s something special and unique about having a town full of local places you can’t find anywhere else,” he said.

Cohen also said he picked the location because of the strong support for local businesses.

“One of the most special things about this place is that the people that own the businesses and that work in town all live around here. They’re all from here. They’re my neighbors,” Cohen said.

Elliot Green has lived in Hudson for about seven years and said he’s on the fence about the idea.

“We still have a lot of activity coming from other places. You know, down in the city and other states,” Green said. “So…mixed feelings about that. It can be a good thing for us locals. Give them some jobs-especially for the young teenagers, but it can also bring up the property value too.”

Linda Mussmann, who’s lived in Hudson for 30 years, remembers when Walmart moved-in in the 1990s.

“It was devastating to the Main Street of Hudson,” Mussmann said. “Because a lot of people like myself who invest in Hudson, and we’re individuals, and we have the individual spirit of putting our own money and sweat into a project.”

That Walmart location later moved to Greenport in 2009. The proposal is now with the Hudson Planning Board and the Columbia County Planning Board for review. A public hearing will occur on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m.