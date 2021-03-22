New ALDI store coming to Rotterdam

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new ALDI store is coming to the Town of Rotterdam as Schenectady County officials announced Monday that the vacant retail site located at the “Five Corners” will serve as the company’s new store location.

“Rotterdam residents have long wanted a grocery store in this part of town, so we are pleased to
welcome ALDI’s to Five Corners,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County
Legislature.

“We appreciate the dedication of our economic development team, the Town of
Rotterdam and Gordon Development to bring this exciting new project to fruition.”
Steven Tommasone, Rotterdam Supervisor said, “This project is a great example of the County
and Town working together with the private sector to encourage smart growth. To the many residents of Rotterdam who wanted a grocery store on the western side of Town, we hope you join us in welcoming this new business to our community.”

The site was previously home to a drugstore that closed and was torn down as well as a sporting goods shop that was reportedly damaged in a fire and later torn down as well. Officials say redeveloping the site has been a high priority for both Schenectady County and the Town of Rotterdam.

County officials say Gordon Development will build a 20,000 square foot store at the Five Corners location. The Five Corners is a retail site in Rotterdam where Princetown Road, Mariaville Road, Duanesburg Road, Curry Road, and Broadway meet.

