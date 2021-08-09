New Albany COVID update shows hospitalizations on the rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of August 9, 67.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.1%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID is now at 25,134 to date, with 59 new positive cases identified since August 8. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 55.4. The most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 4.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now up to 4.3%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 22 had close contacts to positive cases, one reported traveling out of state, 34 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 317 active cases in the county, up from 302 since yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 566 from 521.

So far, 81,236 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,817 of them had tested positive and recovered which is an increase of 42 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since yesterday, and 19 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of three. There are still three patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged since August 8. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.

“Unfortunately, COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Albany County, with the total number of residents in the hospital going from 11 to 19 just over the weekend. That number hasn’t been this high since May 12. As infections increase because of the delta variant, we are likely to see even more people getting sick and needing hospital treatment,” said County Executive McCoy. “I urge everyone to help us stop the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet, and by wearing masks when indoors at public places and at large gatherings.”