SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Chat GPT to self driving cars, artificial intelligence is everywhere. A new exhibit at the Museum of Innovation and Science in Schenectady shows just how fast AI can evolve and how we can better understand its future.

“Getting people comfortable with the idea that this technology exists and that this is a tool to be harnessed and utilized,” Gina Gould, president and CEO of the Museum of Innovation and Science, said. “The writing app alone is extraordinary, what used to take me three hours is now five minutes.”

The exhibit is sponsored by AI Plus, an initiative at UAlbany that helps integrate teaching and learning about artificial intelligence into the curriculum.

“They understand AI, they understand the foundation so they can build a new generation of AI that are trustworthy and doesn’t have bias and things like that,” Thenkurussi Kesavadas, vice president for research and economic development at the University of Albany, said.

All of the exhibits show the basic functions of AI and how it can be integrated into our daily lives from computer-generated images and avatars to a timed drawing challenge between yourself and a computer.

Gould said AI is often misunderstood, she hopes this exhibit sheds light on its usefulness and the future of technology.

“That is a big part of what we are going to become as a society and you might as well embrace it because it’s not going to go away,” Gould said.

The exhibit is open until Labor Day weekend.