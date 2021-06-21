New Adani’s Kitchen ribbon cutting Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, June 21 at 11 a.m., Adani’s Kitchen celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting. The new restaurant will be located at 290 Lark Street and will offer on-premises dining on June 22 after it was forced to only have take-out and delivery since February.

Starting Tuesday, Adani’s Kitchen will be open Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout, delivery, and dine-in.

The menu is based on classic Caribbean dishes such as Jamaican Style Chicken Curry, Stuffed Plantains, and Barbeque Ribs, as well as comforting dishes like their Chicken Lasagna and Chicken Pot Pie.

“During the pandemic, Alexandra and I decided we wanted to invest in something that had the potential to grow. With all the odds against us during the pandemic, we stood behind our dreams and kept pushing towards our goal of opening a restaurant and serving our community with great tasting food they will not be able to find anywhere else in the Albany area,” said co-owner Jeff Watkins.

You can follow them on Instagram @adanis.kitchen1 and Facebook at @adaniskitchen1 to stay up to date on the business. More information, including their full menu, can be found at adaniskitchen.com.

For more information about the Lark Street BID, its recent activities, and events, visit larkstreetbid.org. To contact board members, email bid@larkstreet.org or call (518) 248-9770.