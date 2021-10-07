New acting Schenectady High School Principal announced

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dennis Green has been selected to be the new acting Schenectady High School Principal. Green has been in the Schenectady School District for 17 years and has recently worked as the assistant director of Washington Irving Educational Center since 2011.

“Mr. Green brings both urban life and professional experience to a role that is much about listening, understanding, relating, and building relationships with students and staff. He is aligned with our vision, and he relates to many of the challenges faced by our students. Mr. Green has made a significant impact in the lives of many and continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to success of our students,” said Anibal Soler, Jr., superintendent of schools. “I am confident that Mr. Green’s role on the high school administrative team will help move our high school forward, especially following a year that has been educationally, mentally and emotionally challenging for so many.”

Green would like to improve student attendance and safety, boost morale, and making campus a better climate and culture.

“I am pleased and honored to join the high school team,” said Green. “I am excited to begin this journey at Schenectady High School where I will have the opportunity to work and learn alongside more families, students, staff, and community members.”

The board of education approved Green’s appointment at the Wednesday, October 6 meeting. As acting high school principal, he will report to the executive principal of the high school and will begin in his new role immediately.