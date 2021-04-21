New $85M New York clean transportation prizes initiative

FILE – In this June 26, 2018 file photo, a Nissan Leaf charges at a recharge station while parked by the Denver City County Building in downtown Denver. The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission approved a new regulation on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, requiring that at least 5% of the vehicles sold in the state by 2023 emit zero pollution. The rule approved Friday by the state Air Quality Control Commission applies to auto manufactures, not buyers. It’s intended to boost the number of electric vehicles in a state struggling to control air pollution in heavily populated areas. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WETM) — Officials announced the launch of the New York Clean Transportation Prizes program, offering up to $85 million through three competitions for solutions that enhance clean transportation options. They aim to reduce harmful emissions statewide, focusing on underserved communities.

Applicants for the Clean Transportation Prizes must register by July 22 to be eligible for the following three competitions:

Clean Neighborhoods Challenge: Up to three $10 million grand prizes will be awarded to innovative projects that address air pollution reduction at scale in disadvantaged communities. The submission deadline is August 24.

Electric Mobility Challenge: Up to three $7 million grand prizes will be awarded to projects that demonstrate innovative, safe, and convenient electric mobility options that help to solve disadvantaged community transportation needs. The deadline to apply is August 25.

Electric Truck & Bus Challenge: Up to three $8 million grand prizes will be awarded to projects focused on medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles. The Electric Truck and Bus Challenge deadline is August 26.

“Supporting pioneering clean transportation and mobility solutions is imperative in our fight against climate change and our goal of electrifying the transportation sector,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “This initiative helps to leverage forward-thinking strategies and enables clean transportation options in all communities to fight inequality. The competing teams will advance their most transformative ideas to lower carbon emissions, improve air quality, and create a lasting impact that benefits all New Yorkers.”