The shelter will open its doors to anyone not in case management or similar services on June 12. Help will be available 24/7.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new 24–7 homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs is already at full capacity, housing 35 people.

“The narrative that people want to be homeless and that there are people that want to be on the street instead of being housed is completely false,” Sybil Newell, Executive Director for RISE Housing and Support Services, said. “I think this shelter is really showing that. On the first night, all 30 beds were full and on the second night, we added five more.”

Run by RISE Housing and Support services, the shelter provides beds, showers, laundry and other resources to people without homes who would previously sleep near the Woodlawn Garage downtown. The shelter also has safety measures in place for everyone, including metal detectors.

“We know they aren’t, in general, dangerous people,” Newell said. “When people come in we have them go through metal detectors, we do search and confiscate any knives or anything like that.”

Newell said as people start to adjust to the shelter, they’re already helping people find jobs and other resources.

“Once people are comfortable and they feel safe, they have a roof over their heads and know where they’re next meal is coming from, we’re definitely starting to see people wanting to take the next step.”

For now, the shelter’s location on Adelphi Street is temporary while the city’s homelessness task force works on solutions. Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim said that work is already underway.

“By July 6th, they’re planning to report to the city council, we’re looking forward to that report,” Kim said. “They’ve done a great job looking through all the analysis that’s needed to not only find a permanent shelter, but also finance it.”