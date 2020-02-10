Nevada removes parallel parking from driving test to decrease visits to DMV

LAS VEGAS (WDAF) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has taken out what many consider one of the most intimidating parts of the driving exam –the parallel parking skill.

Public Information Officer Kevin Malone said the changes took effect on Jan. 13, KLAS reported. He said that this change is expected to cut down on revisits to the DMV, since most are able to pass all other portions of the exam except the parallel section, thus, obligating them to return to the DMV.

“There’s some people who don’t really know how to parallel park, which I’ve encountered a few, and they’re just really sticking out of the street,” one driving student said.

However, another student said advancements in self-parking cars make the test unnecessary.

“With new technology, cars are able to park themselves in parallel parking, so I don’t really think it needs to be tested,” the student said.

The DMV currently offers several online services and it has seen a success in slowing wait times with their Dash Pass Appointment function also available online.