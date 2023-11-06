ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — She’s not your average chiropractor. An Albany doctor is looking at the field from a nervous system approach.

MORE NEWS from NEWS10

So what does a neurological chiropractor do exactly? Dr. Rhiannon Clauss wants you to broaden how you think of the field from just bones. Her specialty is actually patients with ADHD, anxiety, have central processing disorders or on the autism spectrum.

“My job is to find where is the root cause of this regulation in the nervous system. And whatever symptom that is producing is actually a secondary effect” the doctor said.

Clauss is the lone doctor seeing hundreds of patients at her practice Capital District Family Chiropractic. She says it’s because there aren’t very many doctors in her field.

“Neuroscience is changing an evolving and developing so quickly, and it takes time in any profession not just neurological chiropractic for that to trickle down to the schools” Clauss explained.

NEWS10 cameras were present as three year old Zoe came in for an adjustment on Monday.

Another patient who swears by neurological chiropractics is the practice’s office manager Rebecca Catelli.

“I was tired I was fatigued I was standing on my feet for very long periods of time I had trouble sleeping, and I definitely had some anxiety and stress” Catelli told NEWS 10.

So that pushed Catelli to get some adjustments. She showed us charts which displayed improvements in her body’s ability to adjust to her environment (called adaptability) and deal with daily stresses (called sympathetic flow).

“I reached the highest level of adaptability that the doc [Dr. Clauss] has seen in this office” Catelli said happily.

What’s next? Clauss wants to share her knowledge to help the field gain doctors.

“I’m hoping to find a new graduate that I can train and mentor, and they can help me expand so that we can serve more in the Capital district”

Beginning this Friday, November 10th, she’ll split her time between her Albany practice at the and her new branch opening at Palette Saratoga. Clauss is hosting an opening event on Wednesday, where she will offer tickets for a free chiropractic scan and will taking questions from patients.