Network Saratoga event raises more than $8K for non-profits

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A virtual live event raised $8,500 for non-profit organizations in Saratoga. Saratoga One For All was organized by Saratoga Network who worked with Coverbandtv.com to broadcast the event on Thursday, May 14.

The event featured performances from local artists. Each artist performed from their home and highlighted a non-profit organization in the area. After their performances, the artists talked about the work that goes on at each organization. The event garnered more than six thousand viewers and was hosted by Walt Adams from Star Radio.

“One For All was a passionate collection of efforts from a dozen or so individuals who were driven to contribute something positive to the local scene amid these difficult pandemic times,” said Network

Saratoga LLC Owner, Fran Dingeman. “The non-profits that were highlighted through the event were some of the organizations that were suddenly met with increased needs for services and we wanted to help them fund these needs. We also hoped to raise awareness so those in need of assistance knew who to reach out to for help.”

Local non-profits highlighted included Franklin Community Center, Saratoga Center for the Family, Shelters of Saratoga, The Prevention Council, The Saratoga Senior Center, Wellspring, and The Wesley Community. The performances can still be viewed on Saratoga One For All’s Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES