Netflix’s latest ‘Stranger Things’ teaser introduces viewers to creepy ‘Creel House’

(NEXSTAR/NEWS10) – On Saturday, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of “Stranger Things,” this time inviting viewers to an entirely new and likely sinister setting, which of course, the main cast will soon start snooping through.

The trailer’s debut is part of Netflix’s TUDUM fan event that opens in the 1950s, on a set of new characters introduced as members of the Creel household.

Something is clearly off about the family’s patriarch, as he’s briefly seen standing over the lifeless-looking bodies of two children.

Fast forward to the ‘80s, and the gang from Hawkins obviously finds their way into the now-abandoned house.

Little else was revealed in the fourth-season trailer, aside from a 2022 release date.

Netflix previously confirmed the return of the original cast, including David Harbour, whose character’s fate was left uncertain at the end of the third season.

Joining the series for this newest nightmare is Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddy Kruger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series.

Englund will play a character named Victor Creel, a man who had been “imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s,” according to the official “Stranger Things” social media channels.

In addition to the new “Stranger Things” teaser, Netflix debuted trailers and exclusive scenes for new films, new shows, and returning series.

Fans can learn more on Netflix’s recap of Saturday’s TUDUM event webpage.